Carriage House Theater stock
The Carriage House Theater.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will present "Christmas at the Carriage House," a seasonal celebration in story and song, directed by Pat Tomsovic and Kandi Davis. Performances are at the Carriage House Theater Dec. 8-10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

"Christmas at the Carriage House" begins with Stu and Norleen Healy reading Truman Capote’s heartwarming story entitled “A Christmas Memory.” Set in the 1930s in small town Alabama, Capote’s home state, this story recalls the special friendship between a young boy and his elderly cousin as they prepare for their very own holiday traditions.

