SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will present “A Magical Christmas at the Carriage House with the Amazing AJ” Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sheridan CTG has had a gradual return to its regular programming after being mostly shut down by the pandemic. This fall, CTG first hosted an original show by University of Wyoming professors Leigh Selting and Alyson Hagy. Then CTG screened a series of spooky movies leading up to Halloween. Last month, CTG supported Amanda Patterson and Aspen Grove Music Studio in their production of “All Together Now!” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The return to live performances in the Carriage House is led by AJ Longhurst, who will present four showings of a 60-minute magic show that will take kids of all ages on a journey through holiday preparations, a visit to the North Pole and may even help audience members decide if they believe in the Magic of Christmas. These performances are suitable for children, families and adults.
“I am so excited to welcome the community back into our little theater with this magical show just in time for Christmas,” said Grace Cannon, CTG board president. “I know the holiday season is packed with things to do, but I hope to see people of all ages take advantage of this opportunity to be delighted by AJ!”
Tickets can be purchased in advance through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com, or at the door on the day of performances.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $12 for students.