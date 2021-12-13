SHERIDAN — Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild members will present three productions of "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" Dec. 18-19.
The show is adapted from the novella by Charles Dickens and will take place in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
The in-person cozy story hour may also be streamed for the Saturday night show.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military and students. Streaming tickets cost $20. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.