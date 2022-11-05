CROW AGENCY, Mont. — For half a century, members of the Apsáalooke Tribe have dreamed of building a cultural center that looks to the future while honoring the past.
Today, plans are underway for the Little Big Horn College Center of Apsáalooke Culture and History, a place where Crow stories will be told, preserved and projected into the future.
This fall, the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarded Little Big Horn College nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help establish the cultural center. Funding will be used for the design, engineering and programming of the Apsáalooke Cultural Center. The grant, while not for actual construction of the building, is for necessary architectural and engineering services prior to construction. The facility is being designed by Crow architect Daniel Glenn of 7 Directions Architects & Planners. Fundraising for construction is continuing.
Upon completion, the center will consist of a cultural center, museum and Crow Hall of Fame, and will connect with the existing library on campus. Construction is planned for 2025.
“The existing library and archive building we see as integral parts to a larger (facility),” Little Big Horn College Library Director Tim Bernardis said. “It will be the library, the archives, the cultural center and museum, all making one, vast, Crow cultural learning center.”
The library at Little Big Horn College is already home to published books on Crow history and culture, and in and on the Apsáalooke language. Within the archives are documents, photographs and recordings about the Crow people. The center will bring home additional pieces, and serve as an active hub for students and members of the public.
“(The center) will house three-dimensional objects and will also be an active cultural center for programs and instruction,” Bernardis said.
There will be space for community gatherings, cultural gatherings and exhibit space, plus a children’s area, he said. Classroom space will be multi-use, with studios for beading, drum making and regalia making. An auditorium and theater space will be used for presentations, symposia and other gatherings.
“This has been a long-term dream going back 50 or 60 years or more. There were elders speaking of this in the early 1970s and late 1960s,” Bernardis said.
Mardell Plainfeather, a member of the project team, historian and elder, said she believes preservation and interpretation of Apsáalooke culture is important for future generations.
“I’m a historian and a member of the Apsáalooke tribe. I’ve always been very proud of what I am,” Plainfeather said. “We don’t want to forget who we are. We don’t want to lose our identity, and it is very important that our children pass it on to their children too.”
To that end, she joined the project team and has been an active participant in the planning process. Many elders were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to preserve tribal heritage and culture, she said.
“It is important to preserve (culture) in its most informed state. We’ve lost a lot of elders during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am an elder myself, but the generations before me are gone, and what they left behind, we need to preserve for our future,” Plainfeather said.
Plainfeather is especially excited for the Crow Hall of Fame, which will be displayed prominently in the center.
“There is so much tragedy around us, and sometimes our future does not look too good,” Plainfeather said. “But if (students) see these people in the Hall of Fame, how hard they worked and how they fought, maybe that will give them the energy within themselves to say, ‘We can do this too.’”
Glenn said while facility design could change, the overall goal to build a facility that honors Crow culture will not.
“When our Crow people go into this building, they will feel the presence of our ancestors, through the way the space is designed both in the overall design of the building, and when we get into details, like how we integrate art into the building,” Glenn said.
“It will meet the needs of the present generation, utilizing contemporary technologies and all that is available in that regard. But it also honors our ancestors, and looks to those ancestors for a deeper understanding of how we continue to carry those voices from the past into the future,” he said.
The structure itself will be about 42,900 square feet and will cost an estimated $17 million. Construction will take place in three phases, from renovation to new builds. The project will require a multiplicity of funding sources, said Don Chalmers, who is on the fundraising team for the project. The college is looking to corporations, foundations, families, individuals and government funding to make up that mix.
“Without a formal fundraising campaign, we have received (donations from) people deciding to send $5,000 which is great,” Chalmers said. “It has been word of mouth, and those are great gifts.”
Herman Viola, Smithsonian curator emeritus and member of the project team, said being so far along in the process is a “dream fulfilled.”
“I do believe that once it is done, it will really be a unique institution, one of the finest institutions of this sort,” Viola said.
While the main users of the faculty will be the Crow community and students at Little Big Horn College, because it will be situated close to the Little Bighorn Battlefield, Viola said he expects it will attract visitors from across the world.
“I’m also confident that visitors who possess traditional Crow cultural materials will see the center as an appropriate home for them,” Voila said. “It will also be an inspiration for other tribal communities to create similar centers to encourage the preservation and celebration of their cultural traditions and treasures.”
Glenn said the building will fully encompass the idea that the Apsáalooke are not an “historic artifact.”
“We are a contemporary people moving forward into the future,” he said.
Plainfeather said she hopes the center’s construction, and the learning that will happen inside, will have ripple effects far and wide.
“I think the learning will project outward, and help our neighbors understand who we are,” she said. “We’ve really had a lot of problems racially, and one of my objectives is to help our non-native neighbors understand us. To help us. To understand one another, and that we are all just people. We are all one humanity. We have different languages and different ways of doing things, but we are all part of the human circle.”