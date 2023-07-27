SHERIDAN — Effective Jan. 1, 2024, 4th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff will be stepping down from her position, according to a press release by Judicial Nominating Commission Chairman and Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox.
Through Thursday, Aug. 24, the Judicial Nominating Committee will accept expressions of interest from qualified persons. The form can be obtained through courts.state.wy.us/administration/careers and must be received in the office of Chief Justice Fox by 5 p.m. that day.