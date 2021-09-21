SHERIDAN — The Elks Youth Rodeo awarded a scholarship to Garrett Cunningham in the amount of $2,046.76.
Cunningham is the 18-year-old son of TJ and Heather Cunningham. He lives in Broadus, Montana, on a ranch.
He plans to attend Montana State University — Northern in Havre, Montana, to study diesel mechanics.
Cunningham is a two-time state champion high school saddle bronc rider in Montana. He won the 2021 Junior National Finals Rodeo in saddle bronc riding and placed sixth at the National High School Finals in saddle bronc riding. Cunningham's accomplishments also include a third-place finish at the National Little Britches Finals in 2019.
"I appreciate the chance to compete at the Elks Youth Rodeo; it was one of my favorite rodeos of the year," Cunningham said.