SHERIDAN — Over its last two meetings, the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board has discussed potential consolidation with the city of Sheridan. These conversations are not the first from SAWS, whose boards over the years have considered consolidation but ultimately decided against it for a variety of reasons.

SAWS and the city of Sheridan built a single water system to serve both city and county customers, construction began in 1991. The SAWS portion services everything south of Sheridan College, a majority of the system’s customers are in Little Goose Valley, along Brinton Road and into the Powder Horn. The city operates and maintains the entire system while SAWS is responsible for administering the system. SAWS owns the portions of the system outside the city.

