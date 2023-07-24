SHERIDAN — Over its last two meetings, the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board has discussed potential consolidation with the city of Sheridan. These conversations are not the first from SAWS, whose boards over the years have considered consolidation but ultimately decided against it for a variety of reasons.
SAWS and the city of Sheridan built a single water system to serve both city and county customers, construction began in 1991. The SAWS portion services everything south of Sheridan College, a majority of the system’s customers are in Little Goose Valley, along Brinton Road and into the Powder Horn. The city operates and maintains the entire system while SAWS is responsible for administering the system. SAWS owns the portions of the system outside the city.
SAWS Project Manager Dan Coughlin presented three consolidation options to the SAWS board during its June meeting. Coughlin said he preferred the third option, which would see SAWS retain ownership of its monetary assets and water transmission lines while transitioning ownership of larger infrastructure to the city. The other two options would transfer the entire SAWS-owned water transmission system, infrastructure and assets to the city.
During the board’s July meeting, it reviewed a drafted dissolution plan, which included provisions that would transfer physical assets, water rights and any other non-cash assets held by SAWS to the city. Funds currently held by SAWS would also be transferred to the city and held in a separate account in the city’s water utility fund. Sheridan County Commissioner and SAWS board member Nick Siddle expressed concern there was not a clear guarantee rural customers could have grievances redressed, should there be any.
Sheridan County residents Bryan Miller and Vicki Taylor spoke during the board’s meeting last week, expressing concern over a change to rates that would be paid by rural customers should the system be consolidated.
“If it’s a single system and everyone pays into it, why should anyone pay different costs? … There are different rates now because there are different costs (for supplying water) and the way the system is set up allows for that,” Miller said.
The most common residential water meter size is three-quarters of an inch, for which SAWS customers would see $28.56 in savings in their base rates. According to an Oklahoma water district, the average family of four uses 12,000 gallons of water per month; SAWS customers would save roughly $31.48 per month or about 36%, should SAWS and the city consolidate the system.
In September 2015, Wendtland said transferring ownership of the system in its entirety to the city of Sheridan could be problematic for several reasons. Rural customers could be left without a governmental entity able to go to, as county commissioners may have no power to influence a city-operated system, and rural customers would not be able to vote for direct representation on the body controlling their water.
This time around, Wendtland praised the efforts of Sheridan County employees for attempting to address concerns he’s raised over the years. However, he said, it remains unclear whether the consolidation is legal. The city could walk back any agreement made, claiming it did not have the legal authority to make said agreement, with little to no repercussions.
“That’s the risk,” he said.
In 2016, a Hawksley Consulting representative, Fletcher Davis, told SAWSJPB that customers and governmental entities could save money if SAWS consolidated with the city.
Ultimately, the 2016 consolidation was voted down by Sheridan County commissioners because cost savings proved to be too difficult at the time.
“It would be more burdensome than the effort is probably worth,” Commissioner and then-SAWS board member Tom Ringley said at the time. “We did our due diligence, but it didn’t seem practical.”
Looking ahead, the proposed dissolution agreement discussed during the SAWSJPB’s July meeting will likely go through several drafts before public comment is gathered and final votes are made. Among additions to the drafted plan include explicit statements of benefits to SAWS customers in the event of consolidation, ensuring the SAWSJPB dissolution does not take place before necessary documents are transferred and guaranteeing SAWS funds are held in a separate account in the city’s water utility fund.