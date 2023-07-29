SHERIDAN — From an axe-throwing cat to a group of horses, Bighorn Mountain Axe owner Jay Charlebois customizes hatchets and axes for the community. Avid axe thrower Tyler Pantle said the custom pieces allow axe throwers to hone their craft, launching their hobby further. 

Charlebois first started creating axes and hatches when he noticed many of the regular house axes at Bighorn Mountain Axe were starting to break.

