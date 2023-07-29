SHERIDAN — From an axe-throwing cat to a group of horses, Bighorn Mountain Axe owner Jay Charlebois customizes hatchets and axes for the community. Avid axe thrower Tyler Pantle said the custom pieces allow axe throwers to hone their craft, launching their hobby further.
Charlebois first started creating axes and hatches when he noticed many of the regular house axes at Bighorn Mountain Axe were starting to break.
“We opened during COVID-19, so we could not get anything, and handles were impossible to find,” Charlebois said. “So, I taught myself how to make basic handles to keep us operational. Since I had the tools, I started messing around with it a little bit.”
When it comes to wood selection, Charlebois chooses wood based on their densities, hardnesses and appearances.
“You generally do not want something too soft or too hard,” Charlebois said. “One of my axes is laminated with a maple base and maple, by nature, is very soft, so it has colored laminate with Blue Mahoe with epoxy. As you add layers, it makes it harder and more durable. If you threw just the maple, if you hit it wrong, it could just break. But, you don’t want something way too hard either because if you hit it hard it will break too.”
Charlebois starts with the solid block of wood sourced from Denver, using pre curated for each thrower. Each handle thickness and weight is customized for each professional axe thrower. For Pantle, a thin handle works best.
Before Charlebois will create a custom axe for a customer, he makes sure the thrower is proficient in the basics.
“I just kind of watch their throw and what they do,” Charlebois said. “You can tell if they are over-rotating or under-rotating. I get them to throw at the 12-foot line perfectly still before I go further.”
The length of the handle is another significant factor when it comes to throwing distances. Hatches are typically thrown at 12 feet from the target, whereas axes are thrown at 15 feet.
“You need a little more handle length to give the right rotation further back,” Pantle said.
Before Charlebois cuts the final handle, he will create a variety of axes with scrap wood handles to test out different factors. Once the handle is decided, he will cut the outline out, running it through the bandsaw to form the specific shape. With simple designs with little to no laminate, it only takes Charlebois, on average, 15 to 45 minutes to complete the handle. However, intricate designs take closer to eight hours.
“All of the epoxy ones are like puzzles,” Charlebois said.
He will cut out all the shapes and glue the pieces together to create a seamless transition. Charlebois tries to keep the handles fairly simple, focusing on function rather than fashion.
“At the end of the day, you are throwing the axes at wood,” Charlebois said.
After the handle is completed, he sources the head for the axe. He often uses heads from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as mass-produced league heads. Charlebois can cut down the head to fit the customer and situation. In duals, where two competitors on the same team throw axes at the same time, the goal is to get both axes in the wood. When throwing at the same time, axes can bounce off the other; however, to alleviate this issue, Charlebois brings the edge facing the thrower to a point. If the axes were to collide, they have a better chance of just sliding past one another and sticking in the wood compared to a square end on each axe that may make one axe bounce off the other.
Charlebois can add custom etching to the axe head, using a method called saltwater etching.
“I have a Cricut so I will take the design and lay it out on there,” Charlebois said. “Then, you basically take salt water and a cotton ball and hook it up to electricity and burn the design in there.”
After both the head and the handle are completed, Charlebois will trace out the eye on the head onto the handle.
“Then, I take my draw knife and start shaping it down until I can get the head to perfectly fit on the handle,” Charlebois said. “Then, a lot of sanding occurs and then some test throws.”
To finalize the custom piece, Charlebois will run the axe or hatchet through a router to smooth out all parts.
In total, Charlebois has created more than 100 axes, hoping to move his operation from his home to the former Food Group location. Charlebois said he still has a lot to do to get the workshop up and running.