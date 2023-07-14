SHERIDAN — The title World Champion Indian Relay shines alongside intricate, silver detail, complemented with turquoise diamonds on the diagonal on the 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo World Champion Indian Relay belt buckle, soon to be awarded to the best of the best Saturday night. 

Since the introduction of the Indian Relay Races in 1995, belt buckles have been awarded to the first-place finishers in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo World Champion Indian Relay. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

