SHERIDAN — The title World Champion Indian Relay shines alongside intricate, silver detail, complemented with turquoise diamonds on the diagonal on the 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo World Champion Indian Relay belt buckle, soon to be awarded to the best of the best Saturday night.
Since the introduction of the Indian Relay Races in 1995, belt buckles have been awarded to the first-place finishers in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo World Champion Indian Relay.
“Twenty-five years ago we ordered some belt buckles,” former Sheridan WYO Rodeo Indian Events Chair Roger St. Clair said. “We got the Indian events rolling in 1995. I was the guy. We wanted to bring that back to the WYO Rodeo so we hammered out a quality relay with darn few rules.”
Every year, Montana Silversmiths has created the buckles. Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board Director Jess Sams works with the company to produce quality buckles each year.
“If you can dream it, we can build it,” Montana Silversmiths Director of Events Callie Adams said. “Every buckle has a story that begins with a concept/vision and hearing what the customer values and the necessary elements on the buckle like date, verbiage and logo.”
The budget is then considered. Materials can range from silver to gold to nickel, then customers can add in precious stones. Once materials are approved, production starts.
All buckles are made by hand, using a variety of tools. First, small stainless steel rods are welded together to form the back of the buckle, using a welding fixture to precision weld them together. A center pin is added to the piece that will later secure the belt on the buckle. The buckle maker then uses a jeweler's saw to cut out the shape of the buckle from their given material. Silver is then used to solder the previously finished rods onto the back of the buckle. The jeweler's saw is also used to cut out any details out of additional material. A soldering gun applies the solder to the back of the design, then the design is carefully placed on the buckle covered in flux. The belt buckle is heated, allowing the design to quickly attach to the buckle’s surface. All additional details on the buckle are hand engraved using a variety of engraving tools. Finally, the buckle is polished.
“Every buckle is handmade,” Adams said. “We want to make something that is striking enough to be the identity of the event itself, trying to be distinctive with every buckle that we do.”
It takes roughly six to eight weeks to create a belt buckle, with time varying due to the complexity of design elements, precious materials, stones and custom logos.
“The Indian Relay buckle is hand engraved black nickel base with crushed turquoise epoxy in each corner to create a dynamic contrasting design,” Adams said. “Hand-carved jeweler’s bronze logo with sterling silver filigree accents and copper hand placed lettering create a bold and rich look deserving of the championship team.”
Sams orders four belt buckles, one for each of the team members. The Sheridan WYO Indian Relay is the only event to award custom belt buckles and continues to be the stand out for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Sams said.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.