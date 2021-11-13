SHERIDAN — While Monday night’s action forum, hosted by the Center for a Vital Community, may seem like the wrap-up to five weeks of discussions focused on mental health, the event will actually mark what organizers hope will be the beginning of community initiatives that came from those conversations.
Beginning in late September, individuals from across the Sheridan County community began gathering to discuss mental health in 11 different Study Circles. Participants varied in backgrounds, careers and beliefs — representing a diversity of perspectives.
The conversations included sharing personal experiences, creating a vision of what mental health could look like, studying the issues surrounding mental health as well as discussing solutions and action plans.
Those weekly gatherings included facilitators who met Nov. 10 to share the ideas brought forward in the Study Circles. Those ideas included everything from establishing a crisis stabilization center to community awareness campaigns.
“It’s amazing and gratifying to have over 100 people go through the process of Study Circles in their own 11 groups and still come out with common themes and initiatives to address our community’s mental health issues,” CVC Executive Director Amy Albrecht said. “That’s real grassroots change in action.”
While dozens of ideas surfaced in the 11 Study Circles, the action forum will focus on just a few — primarily the ones that overlapped from each group and that could encapsulate other ideas.
They include:
creating a community awareness campaign
forming a mental health coalition
forming a local National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter
creating a drop-in center or space for mental health resources
Those who attend Monday’s action forum will be asked to sign up to participate in one or more of the action item committees. According to organizers, signing up Monday night doesn’t commit people to the project forever but means they’ll be included on an invitation to an initial meeting on the topic. Each person’s commitment beyond that will be determined as initiatives move forward.
“Our ultimate hope,” CVC Project Coordinator Julie Greer said earlier this fall, “is that we can have even a small impact on improving mental health — whether it’s awareness or availability of resources — in Sheridan County.”
Past study circles have generated considerable change in Sheridan. Study circles on poverty conducted in 2012 spawned seven community initiatives, including mentorship programs at local high schools and Community Connections, an organization that offers referrals to various local programs. Meanwhile, 2015’s circle on creating a dementia-friendly community resulted in a $1.1 million federal grant and helped establish Dementia Friendly Wyoming, an organization dedicated to ensuring Sheridan embraces those with dementia and their caregivers.