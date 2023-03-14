03-14-23 PEOPLE essential photovoiceweb.jpg
Around the table, starting from the closest, Melissa Albrecht, Jeff GarreltsCathi Kindt, Anna Healy, Sandra Thayer and Stuart McRae served as the initial participant group for Center for a Vital Community's Essential Photovoice Workshop.

 Courtesy photo | Center for a Vital Community

SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College (CVC) recently hosted its first Essential Photovoice Workshop.

Essential Photovoice (EPV) uses amateur photography and reflective structured dialogue to facilitate group discussions to capture people’s perspectives of their communities. The project unfolds over six weeks with a group identifying, photographing, and discussing community strengths, challenges and themes. The project concludes with an exhibition when participants share the stories behind their photographs.

