SHERIDAN — Center for a Vital Community will host an action forum to wrap up its five-week Study Circles on mental health and kick off community initiatives that arose from those discussions on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Study Circles are a process for public dialogue and community change. The process begins by inviting people from all parts of the community to work on an issue of shared concern. Then, small groups meet weekly to consider the issue from many perspectives and explore possible solutions.
The action forum will allow participants to connect the ideas from the dialogue to outcomes that range from changes in an attitudes, behaviors and beliefs, to new projects or institutional and policy change.
The action forum will take place Nov. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA. This event will help bring ideas for action forward.
For additional information, see sheridancvc.org, call the CVC at 307-675-0831 or email cvc@sheridanedu.com.