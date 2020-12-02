SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community staff will host another Community Conversation, this time centered around civility in discussing election results.
Participants are encouraged to share experiences, stories and ideas Wednesday as they talk about the 2020 election Dec. 2 from 3-4:30 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment. CVC staff's hope is when difficult or divisive issues come up in the community, we can discuss them using this process.
Conversations are not about winning or blaming. No matter who you are or what your experiences have been, this is about listening for understanding and being heard.
While the traditional face-to-face meeting style isn't conducive to social distancing, staff and volunteers will host the conversations this month via Zoom at nwccd.zoom.us/j/3078280103.
The next round of conversations will be in March.