SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community will kick off its next round of Study Circles, this time focused on mental health in the community, Sept. 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Sheridan High School.
Study Circles are a process for public dialogue and community change.
The process begins by inviting people from all parts of the community to work on an issue of shared concern. Then, small groups meet weekly to consider the issue from many perspectives and explore possible solutions.
Then, moving to action, people connect the ideas from the dialogue to outcomes that range from changes in an attitudes, behaviors and beliefs, to new projects or institutional and policy change.
The kickoff event for the Study Circles focused on mental health will be Sept. 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Sheridan High School in the Sue Henry Auditorium.
Study Circles will then take place Oct. 4 through Nov. 5, with participants asked to dedicate two hours each week to participate in small group discussions.
Those small groups will meet at the following times:
• Mondays from 8-10 a.m. via Zoom
• Mondays from 2-4 p.m. at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown Community Room (61 S. Gould St.)
• Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center (third floor, Tandem Hall)
• Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton
• Tuesdays from 7-9 a.m. at Sheridan College Whitney Academic Center, Room 158
• Tuesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith
• Tuesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA
• Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the SMH downtown Community Room (61 S. Gould St.)
• Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Downtown Sheridan Association community conference room
• Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. at Sheridan High School
• Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. at Sheridan College in the South Social Hall
• Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Story Library
• Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Inner Circle of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
The CVC is offering 13 times and locations in the hopes to include the most people as possible. Attendees are asked to pick one time slot they can attend throughout the process.
Following the five weeks of Study Circles, facilitators will gather to compile the action ideas. Then an action forum will take place Nov. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA. This event will help bring ideas for action forward. For additional information, see sheridancvc.org, call the CVC at 307-675-0831 or email cvc@sheridanedu.com.