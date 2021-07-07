SHERIDAN — Organizers are still tallying the final numbers, but estimates have the recent Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association national convention held June 23-26 bringing in $2.7 million into the local economy.
And it might have actually been more.
Rachel Webb of Sheridan, the outgoing Wyoming state representative for CVMA Auxiliary Chapter 36-1 and one of the organizers of the event, said the recent convention brought as many as 3,300 to 3,500 people to Sheridan, the smallest community to ever host the group’s national convention.
The CVMA is an association of combat veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. The association boasts members in all 50 states and began expanding internationally into Europe and Asia.
“In our history, it was the biggest number to attend a national,” Webb said.
According to Webb, about 2,200 full members — those who served in combat — and 500 members of the auxiliary chapters voted at the conference’s general meeting at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on the campus of Sheridan College.
“The dome was packed,” Webb said. “(And) that doesn’t include all the support members. It doesn’t include all the full members who didn’t vote.”
The number of attendees was good news for local businesses.
Shawn Parker, executive director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, said if each person attending the conference spent an average of $150 per day over a six-day period that the conference brought in as much as $2.7 million in tourism revenue to the area.
“That’s low,” Parker said of the estimate. “After all, the average hotel is over $100 for a room per night right now.
“That’s a super conservative number … The sky's the limit from there.”
With tourism totaling $115 million annually and supporting about 1,000 local jobs, Parker added hosting events like the CVMA convention are important economic drivers for Sheridan.
“It’s a huge part of our economy here,” he said.
While the national event has been hosted by bigger communities, such as Daytona, Florida, and Kansas City, Missouri, Webb said CVMA members seemed to enjoy their time in Sheridan.
“The smaller towns are more welcoming,” Webb said. “Not only are they more welcoming, we were together more. In the bigger towns, you get more spread out.
“It went really well. Everyone was really helpful to our vets,” she added. “I’ve only seen one negative comment. That was on Facebook.”
The positives even extended to public safety. Webb said organizers worked with local law enforcement agencies prior to the event and advertised it so local residents would be aware of what was happening.
"The bike rally week was awesome," Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said. "We had no problems...they were fantastic guests and we're hoping for another week like that (with Rodeo Week)."
Cindy Kremers of Buffalo, the incoming Wyoming state representative for CVMA Auxiliary Chapter 36-1, agreed that overall the recent convention was a huge success, both for CVMA members and communities including Sheridan, Buffalo and Gillette.
“It was shocking it went so well,” Kremers said. “It was a real change of pace for everyone.
“(The various communities) were so warm and welcoming to our members,” she added. “People said that over and over. That made your heart sing.”
Kremers praised the efforts of Webb and the 40-plus members of local CVMA chapter for more than three years of planning and work to host the national convention.
“It takes everyone to put on something like this,” she said. “Everyone pulled their weight. And we have the results from that.”
Webb added hosting the convention proves Sheridan can be the home to similarly large events, it also indicated one potential need — for a new, larger convention center.
“We made it work,” Webb said. “Sheridan is a great little community.
“We could use a convention center, though. But Sheridan is growing.”