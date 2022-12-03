elk 2 stock
Courtesy photo

CODY — Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Area 59. The disease was detected in a cow elk in early November.

Elk Hunt Area 59 is in the Cody Region and overlaps Deer Hunt Areas 112 and 113, where CWD was detected in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Tags

Recommended for you