SHERIDAN — Registration is now open for GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart, which works in tandem with CyberStart America, for girls in grades 9-12.
Girls can work at their own pace to solve online challenges that allow them to experience real-world cybersecurity tasks. The program helps girls build industry-recognized skills, learn a range of cybersecurity topics and prove skills in code breaking, ethical hacking and password cracking.
While GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart is for older girls, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming offers cybersecurity programs for every level of Girl Scout starting in kindergarten. Many youth are digital natives and are well adept at using technology, but most don’t understand the security behind it.
“We provide girls with a supportive, all-girl environment where their interest in STEM, including cybersecurity, can be cultivated,” said Cortni Cross, Chief Operating officer at GSMW. “As cybercrime grows more advanced, skilled cybersecurity leaders will become even more crucial. At Girl Scouts, girls gain the skills and confidence needed to fill these roles — and this is an important step in dismantling the firewall to their future cybersecurity careers.”
Girls can express interest in GirlSCOUTS Go CyberStart at gsmw.org/tech.