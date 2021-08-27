SHERIDAN — CyberWyoming Alliance will host a virtual conference covering different aspects of cyber security from 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 6-8.
Wednesday's presentations will focus on recognizing and combating misinformation. Thursday covers cyber security as it pertains to local, state and national entities and Friday will focus on security tips useful for everyone.
The meetings are online only. The conference presentations are free to government entities and students. The cost for nonprofit participants is $15 and $25 for all others.
Find more information and preregister at www.cyberwyoming.org/conference.