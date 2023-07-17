SHERIDAN — Displaying coins from the period of Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar, D&J Coins and Leathercraft owner Dan Norris aims to bring coin collecting to the community of Sheridan. In the business for 42 years, Norris has displayed rarities from all over the United States and the world at one time.

“I was always interested in coins and I always wanted to open a coin shop,” Norris said. “The company I was working for at the time kind of had a falling out, so I decided to open my own coin shop. I have not looked back since. I buy and sell coins, usually rare and collectable stuff.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

