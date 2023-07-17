SHERIDAN — Displaying coins from the period of Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar, D&J Coins and Leathercraft owner Dan Norris aims to bring coin collecting to the community of Sheridan. In the business for 42 years, Norris has displayed rarities from all over the United States and the world at one time.
“I was always interested in coins and I always wanted to open a coin shop,” Norris said. “The company I was working for at the time kind of had a falling out, so I decided to open my own coin shop. I have not looked back since. I buy and sell coins, usually rare and collectable stuff.”
Norris had two other locations before moving to its current Main Street location, including a building next to Hospital Pharmacy and next to Allstate Insurance. Norris remained at the former locations each for two years, but they were too small for his vision. When the former Gill’s Pawn Shop went out of business, Norris moved into his current, and favorite, location.
With a larger space, Norris needed more inventory, which he finds at a variety of coin shows.
“There is one national coin show in January in Florida and there are hundreds of coin dealers there,” Norris said. “That show runs about four days and you cannot see everything in four days.”
Norris used to attend 15-18 shows a year; however, he now only attends roughly four to six.
“There are people who do not have shops and they just attend coin shows professionally and buy and sell among the dealers,” Norris said. “Some of those guys go to 30 plus shows a year. I just can’t imagine doing that.”
At the shows, Norris buys and trades items to sell at his shop. On occasion, Norris is commissioned to find a certain collectible, which he seeks out at coin shows.
When it comes to the rarity of the coins, quite a few factors come into play.
“There are two sides to that equation, supply and demand, and you are going to have to have people who want it,” Norris said. “If there is only one and nobody wants it, it is still not worth anything.”
Condition is another factor when it comes to price. The term “grade” is used to measure the condition, including strike, surface preservation, luster, coloration and eye appeal. The scale runs from one to 70, with 70 representing the best grade.
“People also value where they're from,” Norris said. “This means the mint that it was made in. A lot of people collect them by date and by mint mark. All those things contribute to the rarity and demand that establishes and the price.”
Norris has sold a few coins reaching the $12,000 to $30,000 range, including an 1806 Silver Dollar, where only 12 are known to have circulated. These coins have sold for $6 million. Another coin includes a 1913 Liberty Nickel; there are only five. Three of those coins are in museums, with only two left in circulation for collectors.
Norris, typically, categorizes coins as modern if they display a date at 1965 and beyond. Otherwise, the coins are marketed as vintage.
“That was the first year we did not have silver in our coins,” Norris said. “An awful lot of stuff from 1900 through 1964 only had value because of the price of the silver in them.”
While Norris mainly enjoys purchasing and selling vintage coins, he does display modern coins as well. The majority of coins Norris displays were created in the U.S.but also displays a handful of foreign collectibles, with some of his favorites coming from ancient Rome and Greece.
“The ancients do not sell well around here and I think they are really interesting,” Norris said. “I think they are really interesting with history and almost every coin dealer you are ever going to talk to is somebody that really likes history.”
Along with coins, Norris also sells tokens, medals, medallions and jewelry. At the start of his business, Norris also came up with vintage swords and daggers.
“When I first started doing this, I had a lady call saying she had six Nazi swords and six of the daggers,” Norris said. “For some reason, I had always wanted a sword, but not a modern one. I sold five of the swords and daggers and kept one for myself. It is not really a battle sword, it is more ceremonial.”
In his personal collection, Norris also displays a German World War I helmet and an English World War I helmet.
“All the stuff in that case is stuff I have found or purchased,” Norris said. “I do not sell that stuff, it is just on display. On rare occasions, I decide I should move something on.”
When Norris decides to retire, his son, Mike Norris, aims to take over the business. Mike Norris grew up in the business, taking after his father’s interest in the history behind the coins.
“It has been a lot of fun working with my son and with him having an interest in the business,” Dan Norris said. “He wants to take over when the time comes and I do not know how long that will be.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.