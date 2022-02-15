SHERIDAN — Martin Luther Grammar School will host its eighth annual Dad and Daughter Dance from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 19.
The event will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds and will feature an evening of dancing as well as a silent auction.
Tickets for the dance cost $30 per father, daughter duo and $10 for each additional daughter. Daughters age 2 and younger will be admitted for no cost.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketbud.com, at Immanual Lutheran Church at 1300 W. Fifth St. or by phone at 307-674-6434.