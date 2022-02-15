2-11-22 Daddy daughter dance.jpg
Brian Sutton holds his daughters Emma Sutton, 5, left, and Savanah Sutton, 7 in 2015 during the Dad and Daughter Dance Saturday night at the Sheridan Best Western Center. The event was to support the Martin Luther Grammar School. Brian Sutton holds his daughters Emma Sutton, 5, left, and Savanah Sutton, 7, during the Dad and Daughter Dance Saturday night at the Sheridan Best Western Center. The event supports the Martin Luther Grammar School.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Martin Luther Grammar School will host its eighth annual Dad and Daughter Dance from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 19.

The event will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds and will feature an evening of dancing as well as a silent auction.

Tickets for the dance cost $30 per father, daughter duo and $10 for each additional daughter. Daughters age 2 and younger will be admitted for no cost.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketbud.com, at Immanual Lutheran Church at 1300 W. Fifth St. or by phone at 307-674-6434.

