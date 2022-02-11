SHERIDAN — Next week will begin with candy hearts, paper valentines and lots of roses and will end with the Martin Luther Grammar School’s eighth annual dad and daughter dance.
The love between a father and daughter is often one of the first and deepest loves a young girl knows, according to Mike Brown, who serves on the parent committee organizing the dance. And the dance is a once-a-year opportunity for daughters to get dressed up and dance their hearts out while their fathers quietly model what real love should look like.
“The dance is a chance to show my daughter how she should be treated in the future,” said Brown, who has attended the dance with his daughter Piper, 8, for six years now. “It’s a lot of fun to make her feel like a princess.”
On Feb. 19, the Sheridan County Fairgrounds will be transformed to fit the dance’s theme of “Noah’s Ark,” and fathers and daughters will share an evening together.
Several fathers said their strategy on the dance floor was to simply “wing it,” but that doesn’t mean they don’t put a lot of thought into creating a special night for their daughters.
“Every year, my daughter buys a new dress for it, and last year we started a tradition of going out to dinner together before the dance,” Brown said. “I try to make it as special for her as I can, and I know she enjoys it.”
“Every year, my daughters pick a color for their dresses, and the color they pick impacts what I buy for my tie and vest,” said Brian Sutton, who has attended the dance with daughters Savanah, 14, and Emma, 12, since its inception in 2014. “They’ve picked gold this year, and I’m still not entirely sure what I’m going to wear just yet.”
Both Brown and Sutton vividly remember their first dances, back when their daughters were young enough they could be carried.
“For the first dance, I just had my oldest who was 6 at the time,” Sutton said. “She was beautiful, and she was just glowing. She loved getting dressed up, but being there with Dad was an even bigger deal for her. She danced until she couldn’t dance anymore, and then I carried her.”
“She was so small and young,” Brown said. “My daughter has basically grown up at these dances and that’s been really fun to watch.”
Carl Dube has attended the dance with his daughters Finnley, 15, and Kyla, 11, since the event’s inception in 2014. He has fond memories of when limo service was provided for the dance, but he also remembers the kindness of event organizers.
“My youngest has Celiac Disease, and in the second year, when the staff realized there were not any gluten-free desserts, they went out and got her something from the store,” Dube said. “That remains special to me because they went out of their way to make the night special for her.”
Working behind the scenes of the dance for four years as a member of the parent committee, Brown knows a lot of effort goes into creating a perfectly magical night for fathers and daughters, but the end result is worth it, he said.
“It’s quite a bit of fun to put it together and see the beginning-to-end transformation of the fairgrounds,” Brown said. “It’s even better to see all the smiling faces as the dads and their daughters dance together.”
The dad and daughter dance begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Tickets can be purchased at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W. 5th St., or online at bit.ly/3uDnjWc.