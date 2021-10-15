SHERIDAN — Participants in a class through SAGE Community Arts will have the opportunity to learn the art of hand-lettering with lettering artist and graphic designer Dan Lee.
Whether you are interested in creating your own decor, T-shirt designs, chalkboards, wedding art or anything in-between, this workshop will equip you to draw words with confidence. All levels are welcome, but participants should bring their iPad or sketchpad.
The class will be offered in both digital and pencil mediums.
The class will take place Oct. 24 from 2-4 p.m. and costs $30 for SAGE members and $45 for nonmembers.
For more information or to sign up, see artinsheridan.com.