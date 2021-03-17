SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Theatre and Dance department will be hosting scholarship auditions March 23 and March 27 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Zoom options for auditions are available for anyone unable to attend in person. Students are invited to take part in a workshop March 23 with department faculty Lauren Graffin Estrada and Stephanie Koltiska in the morning, followed by auditions in the afternoon.
Scholarship award options include $2,500 to $6,000 scholarships per school year for theater or dance majors or $500-$2,000 per school year for theater and dance part-time scholarships.
Audition day schedules include:
March 23:
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: theater and dance workshops
• 12:30-1 p.m.: paper bag lunch (please contact organizers via email with any dietary requirements)
1 p.m. until finished: individual auditions
March 27:
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: individual auditions
To book in for auditions, contact organizers directly to secure a spot. For theater, contact Lauren Graffin at lgraffin@sheridan.edu and for dance, contact Stephanie Koltiska at skoltiska@sheridan.edu.