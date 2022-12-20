SHERIDAN — The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting an arctic cold weather outbreak in Sheridan County Dec. 20 until Dec. 24.
“Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerous and there will be a period of accumulating snow Tuesday into Wednesday," the National Weather Service said.
Forecasted lows for Wednesday night is expected to reach minus 37 degrees in the Sheridan area with the wind chill expected to reach below minus 50 degrees. Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes for exposed skin at that temperature. Know the signs of hypothermia.
Someone with hypothermia may show signs of confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles. Someone with hypothermia may not be aware of their condition.
If you or someone you know has signs of frostbite or hypothermia call 911 or go to your local emergency room. Be sure to check on neighbors, friends and the elderly to ensure they are warm. Bring all pets inside and take steps to ensure the safety of livestock.
Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven. Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home and check the batteries regularly. If you are in need of a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector you can contact Sheridan Fire-Rescue at 307-674-7244.