Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

SHERIDAN — Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 towards their college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship.

The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship, based on financial need, provides up to $100,000 to attend any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States. Earlier this year, the Daniels Fund awarded scholarships to 41 Daniels Scholars from Wyoming. Since 2000, the Daniels Fund has provided more than $235 million to more than 4,800 scholars.

