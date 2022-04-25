SHERIDAN — In a robing ceremony Friday morning, 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips swore to “support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Wyoming.” With the swish of a custom black robe — placed on Phillips shoulders by her husband and sons — the new judge officially took her place in the judiciary before the Wyoming Supreme Court, Sheridan legal community, family and friends.
For Phillips, the event felt surreal, as if she were an imposter without the bonafides to have earned the governor’s appointment. She felt like her mentor, Judge — now Justice — John Fenn, would stand up from his chair at counsel table, among the other Wyoming Supreme Court justices, and retake the bench.
“I keep waiting for the big guy to come around the corner and kick me out of his chair,” Phillips said to the crowd.
But, speakers explained throughout Phillips’ robing ceremony, the new judge is practically the only one who thinks of herself as an imposter.
Representatives from the Wyoming State Bar and Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission lauded Phillips’ education and experience as a jurist. Weston Graham, former president of the state bar association, said he met Phillips at the University of Wyoming’s College of Law, where the two were members of the graduating class of 2008. Even as a law student, Graham said, Phillips’ intelligence and understanding made her stand out as others blurred into the background.
This intelligence, Graham said, led Phillips to her first position in Sheridan, as a deputy Sheridan County and prosecuting attorney.
Judicial Nominating Commission member Anna Reeves Olson explained Phillips mastered the essential aspects of a good judge: integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament. This — combined with Phillips’ respect for litigants and fairness — was why the commission had selected Phillips as the new 4th Judicial District Court judge, Reeves Olson said.
Members of Phillips’ former firm, Davis & Cannon, celebrated the new judge while mourning the vacancy Phillips left in the workplace.
Phillips said she agonized over leaving Davis & Cannon; she did not want to leave a workplace where she’d grown professionally and felt valued. But she knew the opportunity to become the new 4th Judicial District judge would not come again soon.
Davis & Cannon namesake partner Kim Cannon proudly proclaimed Phillips was the 14th woman the firm hired since 1980, six of whom became partners and three of whom — including Phillips, U.S. District Judge for the District of Wyoming Nancy Freudenthal and Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox — went on to become judges. Davis & Cannon, Cannon said, was proud to be “the farm team” for the Wyoming judiciary.
“Governor, you did a wonderful thing for the state, and I will never forgive you,” Cannon joked.
Another partner at Davis & Cannon, applauded Phillips’ extraordinary work ethic.
“I am heartbroken that she’s leaving us…[and] I am not at all surprised to be here...” Davis & Cannon partner Amanda Esch said. “I don’t think [Phillips] knows how to do anything but her best and her all.”
Finally, on behalf of the Wyoming Supreme Court, Fenn celebrated Phillips’ accomplishments. The Sheridan County District Courtroom was a special one for Phillips: it was where she started practicing before Fenn as a young lawyer, where Phillips developed her confidence as a litigator — eventually executing what Fenn called “one of the best cross examinations [he’d] ever seen” — and where Phillips was naturalized as a U.S. citizen after leaving her native Canada.
Looking at the legislators and members of local government, Fenn praised the three-branch system of American government and the principles on which it was based.
“It’s the individuals like Darci [Phillips]...that I know will continue those principles,” Fenn said.
Phillips’ appointment was not without its challenges, the new judge explained.
She currently faces a backlog of cases, remnants from COVID-19 court slowdowns and Fenn’s departure from the bench. Although it can feel overwhelming, Phillips said she relies on her staff to help finesse her full docket.
“I’m blessed with the best staff in the state,” Phillips said, honoring her judicial assistant Julie Babbitt, court reporter Rachael Pacheco and law clerk Amy Leininger.
Like her, most district court judges also have no one present to train them. So far, Phillips said she relies on her staff, the talented attorneys before her and a network of other district court judges across the state. She’ll attend judge school in Reno, Nevada, later this year.
Despite this initial nervousness, Phillips said she’s excited for the variety that comes with being a district court judge; she’s excited to switch between adoption and probate, criminal and civil all in one day. Every day will be different.
“I love a challenge. I knew this would be a challenge,” Phillips said of her new role.
“Welcome to the Wyoming judiciary,” Chief Justice Kate Fox said at the close of the ceremony.