SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Wyoming County Profile, released earlier this month by the state’s Economic Analysis Division, confirms anecdotal data about the Sheridan County community: Sheridan County is comprised of growing and aging communities. 

This month’s publication, which includes individualized county profiles for each of Wyoming’s 23 counties, offers statistics on demographic, social, economic and housing conditions spanning more than 30 topics, from income and employment to population by age and race, from disability and veteran status to housing status. The data for the report was collected in 2021. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you