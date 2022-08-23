SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Wyoming County Profile, released earlier this month by the state’s Economic Analysis Division, confirms anecdotal data about the Sheridan County community: Sheridan County is comprised of growing and aging communities.
This month’s publication, which includes individualized county profiles for each of Wyoming’s 23 counties, offers statistics on demographic, social, economic and housing conditions spanning more than 30 topics, from income and employment to population by age and race, from disability and veteran status to housing status. The data for the report was collected in 2021.
“The County Profiles provide essential information about Wyoming and county residents, workers, housing, and the economy in a single place. Accurate data are imperative for government, businesses, and communities to make the most informed decisions possible in areas such as strategic planning, economic development and grant application,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the economic analysis division.
In some ways, the data reveal Sheridan County is consistent with broader trends in Wyoming. For instance, about 10% of Sheridan County’s population are civilian veterans, consistent with 10% of Wyoming’s population that are veterans. Average household and family sizes in Sheridan, which are 2.2 and 2.9 people respectively, mirror those of Wyoming, 2.4 and 3 respectively.
However, Sheridan County’s report also reveals some key ways in which Sheridan County’s population differs from much of the state.
First, migration to Sheridan County is much higher than the rest of the state. Natural change in Sheridan County is less than zero; there were 70 more deaths than births in the county in 2021. However, county profile data indicate Sheridan County experienced the greatest net migration — or the largest number of people who moved into the county, minus those who moved out — in Wyoming, with 729 people moving to Sheridan County throughout 2021. Net migration to Sheridan County comprised more than half of the total net migration to the state of Wyoming, which included 1,368 new Wyoming residents.
Second, Sheridan residents are, in some cases, older than statewide averages. Throughout the county profile’s population data Sheridan County’s population percentages by age group were consistently lower than the state at large from ages 0 to 40. This changed, however, in the 45 to 49 age category, at which point Sheridan County’s population percentages were consistently higher than Wyoming at large, with the greatest percentage of Sheridan County residents — nearly 8% — being 65 to 69 years old. Nearly 35% of households in Sheridan County include one or more people 65 years old or older, higher than the Wyoming percentage of 29% of households.
Sheridan County’s and Wyoming’s older populations are consistent with national trends of an aging American population, according to a 2021 report by the U.S. Census Bureau.
This aging population will require additional support in the community, said Carmen Rideout, executive director of The Hub on Smith. Most aging adults want to stay at home as long as possible, Rideout said, and doing that will require investment in an infrastructure of community services for aging adults, including services accessible to older people on fixed and lower incomes, as well as support networks for caregivers. More and more caregivers will also be older adults themselves, Rideout said.
However, the increased demand for caregiving will also bring some benefits, Rideout explained. It will generate new careers in caregiving and offer older adults a chance to give back and stay social through caring for others.
“It’s not just gloom and doom. It’s something we need to plan for and have our eyes wide open to,” Rideout said.
To prepare for a higher population of seniors, Rideout said Sheridan County has to evaluate current infrastructure in place and determine how it needs to grow or change to accommodate more people. This change will impact everyone, from individual community members to local institutions like Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Sheridan County libraries.
“I think we’re on the right track. We’re just going to need to be continuing to look at how [services for seniors] are going to need to grow,” Rideout said.
