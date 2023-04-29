SHERIDAN — Members of Disabled American Veterans from throughout the state of Wyoming will hold their annual department convention in Sheridan April 28-29 at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
They will be charting the course for how the state will serve its veterans throughout the year. More than 65 DAV members — including many ill and injured veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan, and all conflicts to date — are expected to attend.
According to Jim Stricker, DAV Department of Wyoming commander, convention business sessions will include adoption of resolutions to be submitted to DAV’s national convention. Several of these mandates are expected to concentrate on improvements in the rights and benefits earned by more than 4 million veterans disabled in wartime service to their country.
DAV leaders are deeply concerned about fully funding the Department of Veterans Affairs and properly implementing the PACT Act as well as supporting our veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving.
The convention’s highlight will be a banquet held Saturday at 6 p.m., with a featured speaker from the DAV National Headquarters. The election of new DAV state-level officers for the coming year will be held Saturday afternoon.
Founded on Sept. 25, 1920, DAV empowers veterans promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, assisting them with employment, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than one million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.