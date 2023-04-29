American flag flying

An American flag flies on a pole in Sheridan County.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Members of Disabled American Veterans from throughout the state of Wyoming will hold their annual department convention in Sheridan April 28-29 at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

They will be charting the course for how the state will serve its veterans throughout the year. More than 65 DAV members — including many ill and injured veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan, and all conflicts to date — are expected to attend.

Recommended for you