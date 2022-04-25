SHERIDAN — Members of Disabled American Veterans from throughout the state of Wyoming will conduct their annual department convention in Sheridan from April 29 to May 1 at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
The group will chart the course for how the state will serve its veterans throughout the year. More than 65 DAV members — including many ill and injured veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan — are expected to attend.
According to Jim Sticker, DAV Department of Wyoming commander, convention business sessions will include adoption of resolutions to be submitted to DAV’s national convention. Several of these mandates are expected to concentrate on improvements in the rights and benefits earned by more than 4 million veterans disabled in wartime service to their country.
Event organizers said DAV leaders are deeply concerned about fully funding the Department of Veterans Affairs and properly implementing the VA MISSION Act as well as supporting veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving.
The convention’s highlight will be a banquet April 30 at 6 p.m., with featured speaker Steven T. Wolf, assistant national service director for DAV.
Election of new DAV state-level officers for the coming year will also take place April 30.
Founded Sept. 25, 1920, DAV works to ensure veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, assisting them with employment, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.
Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.