SHERIDAN — At 7 p.m. Nov. 12, local musical artist Dave Munsick will perform on stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Munsick has opened for or played with names including Ian Tyson, Chris LeDoux and Lyle Lovett.
In 2016, Dave Munsick and his family band, The Munsick Boys, were awarded the Best Western Band by the Academy of Western Artists.
Tickets for the show cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and military and $16 for students.
For more information or to buy tickets, see wyotheater.com.
Masks will be encouraged for patrons.