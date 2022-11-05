DAYTON — The annual Dayton Art Loop is scheduled for Nov. 12.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants can visit six local artists and galleries featuring local artists.
Raffle tickets are available for a basket filled with donations from loop participants. Proceeds support local Tongue River Valley Community Center scholarships.
The six stops include Sonja Caywood’s painting studio, Gallery on Main with more than 25 local artists, Dog Paw Pottery artist Barbara Gail Sellar, Painted Skull Studio artist David McDougall, Tongue River Valley Community Center Dayton that will have craft bazaar tables and more, and The Beauty Bar as the business sponsor.
Tours are free and open to the public.