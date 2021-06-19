DAYTON — The town of Dayton’s $1.98 million budget was approved Wednesday but not without one final discussion about allocating $10,000 toward development of a pathway between the towns of Dayton and Ranchester.
The Tongue River Valley pathway project, which would run adjacent to U.S. Highway 14 along the five miles between the towns of Dayton and Ranchester, would encourage physical activity by providing a safe place for valley residents of all ages to walk and bike, according to members of the TR Path Committee. It would also increase connectivity between the towns, which could potentially have a positive economic impact on both Ranchester and Dayton, according to the project’s feasibility study.
The construction of the pathway is expected to cost roughly $3.2 million, according to TR Path Committee member and Tongue River Valley Community Center Executive Director Erin Kilbride.
Dayton Councilor Clifford Reed previously spoke out about his lack of support for the project and continued to question the funding prior to the vote Wednesday.
“Need to me is different from a want, and this is a big want,” Reed said.
Kilbride spoke during the meeting and said a feasibility study conducted last year reinforced overwhelming community support for the project. Of the 58 comments received, only five were against creation of the pathway.
But Reed said 58 comments didn’t come close to fully representing the populations of Ranchester and Dayton.
“I hear that people are overwhelmingly for this, but your response from Ranchester was literally one-twenty-fifth (of the town’s population),” Reed said. “…Dayton has 35 responses. That’s less than a tenth of our homes here in Dayton. That doesn’t speak of overwhelming want to me.”
Kilbride said the path committee had actively solicited community comments, good and bad. Most everyone — from the public to local and county governments to the Wyoming Department of Transportation — have been in support, which has encouraged her to proceed with the project’s design phase.
“I don’t want to spend my time and energy on something my community doesn’t want,” Kilbride said. “ I appreciate your concern… and if there’s an overwhelming negative response to this, we want to hear it before we put time and energy into it and ask for taxpayer dollars. But that’s not what we’re hearing right now.”
The $10,000 allocation was ultimately unanimously approved by the council. Councilor Chris Bernard thanked Kilbride and the committee for their work in moving the project forward.
“Without people like you that press visions and dream, we would have nothing,” Bernard said. “…Will I bike to Ranchester? I don’t know. But I understand the value of it… and appreciate the hard work that you and everyone involved has done.”
The allocation from Dayton, along with $20,000 in funding from Ranchester and $20,000 from Sheridan County, will allow the committee to move forward with the design phase of the project and pursue WYDOT grant funding for the project, Kilbride said.
The budget approved Wednesday also includes $60,000 to connect town facilities to the Tongue River Valley gas pipeline and $324,300 for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project, according to Mayor Norm Anderson. The budget has increased slightly since its first reading, due to the addition of $20,000 for a new employee who will provide office help in the Dayton Town Hall, according to town clerk Hanle Visser.