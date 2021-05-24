SHERIDAN — The $1.95 million fiscal 2022 budget for the town of Dayton includes spending for several high-profile projects in the town.
One of the biggest expenses in the town’s $780,000 general fund will be a $60,000 line item for the connection of the city’s properties to the recently completed Tongue River Valley natural gas pipeline, Mayor Norm Anderson said.The cost of connection to the pipeline ended up being higher than previously anticipated following the Tongue River Valley Joint Power Board’s acceptance of a bid from Buffalo’s WyoDak Energy Services earlier this month.
“It will take a big bite out of our budget,” Anderson said. “But in the long run, we still believe it will be a cost savings compared to what we are paying for propane for our city facilities.”
The budget also includes $324,300 allocated to the town’s $3 million wastewater treatment plant improvement project, which involves bringing the plant up-to-date with water quality standards, according to project manager Dave Engels. The project, once completed, will improve the plant’s disinfection system while also improving treatment and aeration. It will also include streambank restoration work, which will stabilize the banks of the Tongue River near the wastewater plant and prevent them from eroding into nearby cells of the sewer lagoon.
The town’s $225,000 capital improvements budget includes the purchase of a new backhoe and street and manhole improvements. It also contains a $75,000 allocation for engineering of the Tongue River Pathway between the towns of Dayton and Ranchester. The town of Ranchester is also allocating $75,000 for a grand total of $150,000 for the engineering, Anderson said. The project, once completed, is anticipated to cost upward of $300,000.
The pathway funding allocation proved controversial for Councilor Cliff Reed, who voted against budget approval on first reading May 19 due to his concerns about the project. Reed was the only councilor who voted against the budget.
“I’ve got a serious problem with this,” Reed said. “…I’m not willing to spend your (the taxpayers’) money to serve 2 to 5% of the people in this community. When we talk about capital improvements and stuff, what would $150,000 do to (benefit) our pathways, swimming pool and other facilities in this town?”
Aside from the big expenses, this year’s budget is largely business as usual, Anderson said. The town’s budget is substantially lower than the current fiscal year’s $4.39 million budget, which included a $3.04 million allocation for the wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
“We’re just trying to hold the dollars we have and budget conservatively,” Anderson said. “Overall, we’re sticking to the status quo. We cut pretty hard last year so we’re not making more cuts, but we’re continuing to be really intentional about how we spend our dollars this year. If we can get by with a little less, that’s just fine.”
The town of Dayton’s budget will be considered on second reading June 7 and on third and final reading June 16. Anderson said he does not anticipate any major changes to the budget before final approval.