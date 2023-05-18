DAYTON — A proposed ordinance that would allow Dayton residents to own chickens is continuing through the approval process in Dayton.
Dayton Planning Committee member Joey Sheely said during the town council meeting she and other planning committee members had concerns about the vagueness of the proposed ordinance.
Sheely referenced the section of the ordinance requiring “adequate space,” for domestic fowl.
The proposed ordinance would allow Dayton residents to own up to six domestic fowl, which includes chickens and ducks, on lots smaller than one acre; for lots larger than one acre, up to 20 domestic fowl would be permitted. Ownership would require a permit from the town. The proposed ordinance also outlines various provisions required for ownership, including the location of a coop, the “adequate space,” requirement and how feed should be stored.
“I just think some of that needs to be a little bit better defined so that people have a clearer understanding of what's expected to make sure that these animals are taken care of,” Sheely said.
Ranchester’s current domestic fowl ordinance requires four square feet per bird in the coop and 10 square feet per bird in the run. Neither Clearmont nor Sheridan currently have a space requirement for domestic fowl in ordinances
Mayor Clifford Reed said the word “adequate,” was settled on and he feels the wording sufficiently describes how the animals should be cared for.
Council approved the second reading of the approved ordinance by a vote of 4-0; one seat on council is vacant. Council will have its third and final reading on the ordinance at its next regular meeting, June 7.
Council is looking to fill a vacant seat.
Former councilor Lisa Hanson submitted her letter of resignation May 4; Reed said Hanson cited personal reasons for her resignation.
Hanson’s replacement’s term will run through the end of 2024. Councilor Robert Alley’s term will also run through the end of 2024. Reed and Councilors Bobby Logan and Sandy Perkins’ terms run through the end of 2026.
Starting Friday, the vacancy will be advertised and applications will be accepted for two weeks plus five business days. Reed encouraged interested individuals to bring in a letter of application to Dayton Town Hall.
SCCD Update
Sheridan County Conservation District District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski provided a yearly update on SCCD projects and efforts in the county and near Dayton.
Local municipalities have accounted for about 6% of SCCD’s $535,052 of income for fiscal year 2023. Funds from Dayton are used for the oil recycling program. Rogaczewski said SCCD and Dayton have partnered for the oil recycling program since 1994, for which the entirety of Dayton’s contribution pays for. The tank is typically emptied three or four times each year and in 2023 cost a total of $984. The tank is located in a parking lot directly adjacent to Dayton Town Hall.
About 1300 gallons were recycled at the Dayton tank in fiscal year 2023.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, recycling used oil prevents pollution of soil and water; it also takes less energy to re-refine oil than it takes to refine crude oil.