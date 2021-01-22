DAYTON — Dayton Town Council is pursuing a study to determine how the town can continue meeting the water needs of its residents.
Dave Engels, the project manager and principal for Engineering Associates of Sheridan, recommended the Wyoming Water Development Commission study during the council’s Jan. 20 meeting.
Engels said he had long been concerned with the 24-foot height of the town’s 252,000 gallon steel water tank.
“Almost since day one when I came, I’ve looked at where the tank is, and thought, ‘You know that’s not high enough to serve everyone in town,” Engels said. “A lot of people — like the businesses down lower — they have fine water pressure, but for the upper parts of Dayton… that’s not the best location. What has happened over the years has kind of exacerbated itself, and the homes are getting higher and higher and closer to that tank.”
In most water systems, a pump station pumps water from the treatment plant up to a storage tank, Engels said. Once the water is pumped up, the pump shuts off and the water is released via gravity from the tank to the landowners below.
Due to the low height of Dayton’s tank, gravity can’t help the water reach some of the higher elevation houses, Engels said. The pump has to remain on continually to service all homes in Dayton.
“If that shuts off, people’s water pressure drops to 25 or 30 (PSI),” Engels said. “Minimum allowable pressure is 35. In today’s day and age, if someone has 35 water pressure and outdoor sprinkler systems, they’re going to complain. Even at 40, they’re going to complain. It works now, but it means that pump station has to stay on all the time.”
Lorren Lane, the town’s operate-in-charge for sewer and water, said that constantly running the pumps could potentially reduce their lifespan.
Engels said potential solutions to the problem could include replacing the current tank, building a secondary tank or continuing with the current arrangement.
Lane said he is in favor of an additional tank — both for improving delivery to the higher houses and for increasing the town’s water storage.
“Compared to a lot of towns, we don’t have a whole lot of storage,” Lane said in an interview with the Press. “If we did have extra storage, we would be able to get the tanks filled up during the week and shut down the pump station during the weekend like they do in Ranchester. Right now, somebody needs to be at the water plant every single day.”
The town council voted to draft a resolution that will allow them to submit an application and $1,000 for the study to the water development commission. From there, the town’s request will have to be considered by the Wyoming Legislature, Engels said.
“If you were to submit an application and a check by March 1, you probably wouldn’t even be able to start this thing for a year,” Engels said. “After that, if you say ‘OK, we think it would be good to build an additional storage tank,’ it has to go through the process of the Legislature again. But if it’s approved, the Legislature would cover roughly two-thirds of the costs.”
The council will vote on the resolution during the Feb. 8 meeting, according to Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson.
In other Dayton news:
The town council voted to institute a 5% increase in utility fees during the Jan. 20 meeting. The increase in fees raises the monthly residential utility bill — including water, sewer and garbage fees — by $3.68 to $87.19.
The town annually increases its fees by 5%, Anderson said. The increased utility fees fund improvements to the town’s utility system.
“We do have a lot of meters that are starting to wear out… so we’re replacing a lot of meters,” Anderson said. “In the water plant, there’s a lot of pumps that are getting old and retired, and we’ve replaced some of that. And I’d like to keep that 5% going. I’ve seen towns that have dropped that 5%, and boy they wish they hadn’t.”
The town council approved a franchise agreement with Visionary Communications, Inc. on first readingJan. 20.
The franchise agreement is largely identical to an agreement approved on first and second readings in the town of Ranchester, Anderson said. The franchise would allow the broadband company to operate and maintain a telecommunications system in the town.
The only amendment to the agreement during first reading was a motion to increase the portion of the company’s gross revenue shared with the town. While Ranchester is asking for 3% of the profits, Dayton Town Councilor Chris Bernard thought it was fair to ask for 4%.
“They put a lot of stuff up for this whole thing in a lot of people’s yards,” Bernard said. “I didn’t realize it was going to be like that. I think it’s fair to ask for an extra percent.”
The franchise would be in effect for 10 years with an option for an additional 10-year renewal. The town will also be insured through the company’s liability insurance policy and be protected against liability for loss, personal injury and property damage related to the company’s operations.
The ordinance will have two more readings before final approval.