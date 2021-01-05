DAYTON — Dayton Town Council’s fresh group of elected officials discussed the idea of hiring an officer to maintain ordinances in the town of Dayton.
After swearing in new council members Lisa Hanson and Christopher Bernard, council heard from Joey Sheeley, who sits on the Dayton Planning Commission. Sheeley said at the commission meeting last Tuesday, the group decided to approach council with the potential of hiring a community resource officer, code compliance officer or something similar through the county to help enforce town ordinances.
“For years, compliance and/or enforcement in Dayton for years has been pretty much an uphill battle,” Sheeley said. “Town government continues to claim that nothing can be done while conflicts rage and residents are pitted against each other. We’ve all seen this.”
Community service officers, or any other name describing someone enforcing small municipal violations in comparison to criminal law violations, within the city of Sheridan are officers without police academy training that help with loose animals, abandoned vehicles and other minor municipal code violations. CSOs not only aid in decreasing the small calls from trained peace officers, but they also help enforce city ordinances as requested.
“For the (planning) committee alone, this would be helpful for one simple reason: If we don’t recommend a permit for approval, what is really going to stop an applicant from moving forward anyway? If there are no consequences, why not just do it? I firmly believe that this will happen and probably has, sooner rather than later,” Sheeley said. “And then where’s Dayton going to be? Without town enforcement, the town will continue to deteriorate and the bickering and fights between neighbors will continue and/or escalate.”
In Dayton, Sheeley and the planning commission suggested using that position more as someone willing to enforce ordinances regarding land use within the town jurisdiction. Traditionally, a public works director would deal with some of those minor issues without going before a judge, but town officials decided to leave the public works director position vacant for the time being.
Issues with town properties has come up often, Sheeley said, and the town judge — Ryan Healy — doesn’t want to have anything to do with personal property issues.
“We’ve been left with, ‘Then what?’” Sheeley said. “It was brought to my attention it’s a very simple solution, just get another judge.”
Mayor Norm Anderson said he only received the information the day of the meeting, and he and council would review the research completed and submitted by Sheeley in preparation for discussion at the next town council meeting.