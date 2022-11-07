DAYTON — Three individuals are running for two open seats on Dayton Town Council this election season.
Write-in candidate Kathy Siroky, Sandy Perkins and Robert Logan are on the ballot for two, four-year spots on the council.
The Sheridan Press reached out to all three and received responses to questions from Siroky and Perkins. Logan did not respond to multiple requests from The Sheridan Press.
Why are you running for Dayton Town Council?
Perkins: I have lived on and off in Dayton for most of my life. This is a great little town and I would like to offer my help to keep it going great! Time to get involved.
Siroky: I am running for the Dayton Town Council for two reasons: 1. My husband and I chose to move back to Dayton as we love the community, the people and the area. It is a great place to raise children and for us to retire to. There is no other place we would live! 2. After attending many council meetings and forums, it kept coming back to me that if I wanted to take pride in our community and be a voice. I need to put my thoughts and words to action and run for office. I want to work toward finding solutions for the problems and challenges that the town is facing now and in the future.
What are your top priorities if you were to be elected?
Perkins: My top priorities in Dayton are our sewer water, water tower and swimming pool. Another priority is keeping our employees happy. Happy employees make for a happy environment.
Siroky: The top priorities would be to continue to keep the community informed, ensure the enforcement of ordinances are equal for all, make sure the infrastructure of our town is properly functioning, and be a voice of the citizens of the town of Dayton.
How do you plan to address communication issues between mayor, council and town staff?
Perkins: I feel the communication has improved overall in the last year; between the mayor, council and staff, which I would like to help this keep going.
Siroky: Respect is the most important communication skill to possess. Respect fosters positive relationships, even when there is disagreement. Promoting respectful dialogue will allow elected officials and town staff to work together toward the best interests of the town of Dayton.
What needs changed in the town of Dayton? What should stay the same?
Perkins: There will always be changes in a town, things never stay the same. Dayton will grow, which will bring many changes in. We need to try to transition to changes as they come. That is why it is nice to have a mayor that communicates with the council, employees and people of the town.
Siroky: Dayton is truly the best place to live! We must promote our town to businesses, encourage economic growth, and continue to work and improve our infrastructure. What needs to change is to ensure that all residents are treated fairly and their voices are heard. If we want the town to continue to be such a great place to live, we must make sure the ordinances are fair for all and continue to build and promote Dayton as the “piece of heaven” that we all know it truly is.