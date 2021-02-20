DAYTON — Dayton Town Council voted unanimously Feb. 17 to move forward with planning for the annual Dayton Days event, which is currently set for July 23-25.
The town’s annual event was previously canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as other community events, including the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, proceed as if they’re going to happen this year, Dayton Days is following suit, Mayor Norm Anderson said.
“Unless something jumps in at the last minute where everything’s falling apart, we’re going to go ahead with Dayton Days,” Anderson said.
For decades, the annual Dayton Days has been celebrated to commemorate the small town’s incorporation in 1909. The annual event features a “Cow Pie Classic” Tournament, parade, 1-mile trail run, music and other family activities.
The planned return of Dayton Days and other community events comes as COVID-19 spread has slowed in Sheridan County. As of Feb. 17, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 20 active lab-confirmed COVID cases in Sheridan County, including two new cases. The county has had 2,926 recovered cases and 27 deaths.
The town is currently soliciting volunteers for an event planning committee. If you live in Dayton and are interested in helping, contact town clerk Hanle Visser at 307-655-2217.
In other Dayton Town Council news:
Councilors approved a $2,945 bid from Liquid Engineering Corporation of Billings to clean the town’s water tank and clear well. The cleaning is currently scheduled for April, according to Anderson.