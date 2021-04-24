DAYTON — After cancellation in 2020, events for the 2021 Dayton Days event are coming into focus, according to Dayton Days Committee Chairman Craig Reichert.
For decades, the annual Dayton Days has been celebrated to commemorate the small town’s incorporation in 1909. The annual event features a “Cow Pie Classic” golf tournament, parade, one mile trail run, music and other family activities.
All the old standbys are expected to return this year, according to Reichert. New activities this year include a day-long, community-wide scavenger hunt and ax-throwing.
The Dayton Days Committee is moving forward with planning following the Dayton Town Council’s allocation of $12,000 for the event Wednesday.
The allocation will include $2,500 previously allocated but unused by the council for Dayton Days in 2020 after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson.
The remaining $9,500 will come out of the town’s current fiscal year budget.
Past allocations for Dayton Days have been around $20,000, according to town Councilor Dennis Wagner. According to town clerk Hanle Visser, the Dayton Days Committee may not use all the funds allocated this year and, if they don’t, those dollars will carry over to the budget for next year’s event.
To date, the committee has spent $1,638.50 on planning this year’s event, according to Reichert. The biggest line items on the proposed budget include $3,100 for bands; $3,100 for T-shirt costs; and $1,800 for games including inflatables, a dunk tank and horseshoes.
Dayton Days is currently scheduled for July 23-25.
In other Dayton Town Council news:
• Council approved, on first reading, an ordinance granting a franchise to Visionary Communications Inc.
The franchise would allow the broadband company to operate and maintain a telecommunications system in the town and comes after the Wyoming Business Council awarded Visionary $1.1 million in the summer of 2020 to construct a fiber system in Ranchester and Dayton.
Visionary will have the ability to construct, maintain and operate its cables, poles, wires and other equipment within the town’s rights-of-way.
The company will provide telecommunication services within the legal boundaries of the town and any areas annexed into the legal boundaries. The franchise is non-exclusive, which means other companies can serve the community as well.
The franchise would be in effect for 10 years. Visionary will pay the town 4% of its gross revenue. The town will also be insured through the company’s liability insurance policy, protected against liability for loss, personal injury and property damage related to the company’s operations.
While the first reading of the ordinance was approved unanimously, Councilor Chris Bernard raised concerns with some of the wording in the document, which he said could be in conflict with existing town statute banning above-ground utilities.
“Everything so far has been under(ground),” Bernard said. “But here (in the ordinance) it looks like we’re giving them the right to go over and across raised on poles. And I believe that’s against our town ordinances.”
Visser said town attorney Brendon Kerns would review the ordinance sections in question before the second reading.
Anderson said the council could make edits to the document up to its approval on third and final reading.
The town of Ranchester approved a similar franchise agreement with Visionary earlier this year.