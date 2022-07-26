Dayton Days Standalones 001.jpg
Buy Now

Kids hose down parade goers from atop a fire truck during the Dayton Days Parade Saturday, July 24, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — The annual Dayton Days celebration will take place in the small town north of Sheridan this weekend.

The weekend of festivities will celebrate the community's "small town, big heart" personality.

Recommended for you