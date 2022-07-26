DAYTON — The annual Dayton Days celebration will take place in the small town north of Sheridan this weekend.
The weekend of festivities will celebrate the community's "small town, big heart" personality.
July 29
• 5:30 p.m. — Cowpie Classic Golf Tournament at Lomax Ranch
• 7 p.m. — Foot of the Bighorns tennis shoe kick-off at Art Badget Pool
• Dusk — Family friendly movie in the park
• 9-11 p.m. — high school pool party
July 30
• 7 a.m. — Rotary Club pancake breakfast
• 9:45 a.m. — mile run (pre-register at town hall)
• After the parade, event in the park will include food and drink vendors, a powwow, games, volleyball tournament, duck races, cornhole and more
• 2 p.m. — Fireman's water fight, Dayton Park
• 2:30-4 p.m. — scavenger hunt in the park
• 6-9 p.m. — concert in the park featuring Cruizin'
July 31
• 1 p.m. — Barbecue in the park