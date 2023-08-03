DAYTON — Mayor Clifford Reed provided an update on town action taken against a resident accused of burning human feces on their property.
At council’s June 21 meeting, several residents expressed concern about a Dayton resident defecating in public areas and burning human feces on his own property.
Public defecation is not currently outlawed in Dayton and would fall under Wyoming State Statute 6-4-201, which addresses public indecency but only applies in the event that the individual in question experiences sexual arousal. Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said in June the sheriff’s office investigated the incident in Dayton and determined the person was not defecating for sexual pleasure and was therefore not in violation of state statute.
Reed said Wednesday the town had brought in the accused defecator, Chuck Vine, for a municipal court hearing, during which Vine pleaded not guilty to the alleged violations of town ordinance 8.08.155, which relates to outdoor fireplaces or fire pits. Potential violations related to the ordinance included proximity to a combustible structure, what is being burnt and whether a fire extinguisher or hose is present.
Town Attorney Sheryl Bunting anticipates a trial date to be set for early September, Reed said.
“He’s employed the American Civil Liberties Union and they’re sure that he’s got a case,” Reed said. “So, we’re moving forward with that… It’s going to be a neverending thing at this point.”