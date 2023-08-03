08.03 dayton 2.jpg
Buy Now

Dayton Mayor Clifford Reed, pictured Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, said the town anticipates a trial date to be set for early September for a resident accused of defecating in public spaces and burning human feces in their front yard.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — Mayor Clifford Reed provided an update on town action taken against a resident accused of burning human feces on their property.

At council’s June 21 meeting, several residents expressed concern about a Dayton resident defecating in public areas and burning human feces on his own property.

Recommended for you