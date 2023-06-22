DAYTON — Dayton residents expressed concern Wednesday over another resident defecating in public areas and burning human feces on their property.
Mayor Clifford Reed said he has spoken with the resident numerous times but had no success in prompting a change, due in part to the fact the town does not have a law enforcement presence.
“Currently, we would have to go through an attorney, and we’ve had very poor luck doing that as of today, (and) set a court date for these violations,” Reed said.
The only law or ordinance being violated, though, relates to outdoor fireplaces or fire pits, Reed said. Concerns relating to the ordinance raised by community members included proximity to a combustible structure, what is being burnt and whether a fire extinguisher or hose is present.
“I mean, there’s three or four or five things wrong down there,” Reed said.
Public defecation is not currently outlawed in Dayton and would fall under Wyoming State Statute 6-4-201, which addresses public indecency but only applies in the event that the individual in question experiences sexual arousal. Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the sheriff’s office investigated the incident in Dayton and determined the person was not defecating for sexual pleasure and was therefore not in violation of state statute.
Residents urged Dayton Town Council to create an ordinance explicitly outlawing public defecation in all instances.
“You’ll have to stay tuned,” Reed said.
New Town Councilor
Council unanimously approved the appointment of Dan Grover to Dayton Town Council. Grover was the lone applicant for the vacant seat.
“If I haven’t been in your house, you haven’t been here very long because I’ve been in everybody’s house (for) fixing,” Grover said.
Grover said he has been in Dayton since 1982, served on multiple boards and is currently self-employed.
“Now, it’s finally time to help out Dayton again,” he said.
Grover was sworn in immediately after his appointment and took his seat next to Mayor Clifford Reed on the dais.
• Council unanimously approved the town’s FY2024 budget, which was more than double last year’s budget, largely due to $3,402,125 for capital projects. This year’s budget totals $5,581,025. Town treasurer Todd Watkins is out of the office until July 3, at which point The Sheridan Press will receive a more detailed breakdown of the town’s budget.
• Reed said the town is working on the pool and received a quote of $13,500 from a company in Salt Lake City, Utah that included travel and leak location. Afterward, the town would be responsible for fixing the leak.