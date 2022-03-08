DAYTON — The town of Dayton has reached a resolution in a legal matter regarding former assistant town clerk Charitina Fritzler.
The issue, which involved Fritzler’s termination of employment in 2019, was resolved through mediation, according to a statement read by Dayton Town Councilor Clifford Reed Monday night.
“I am glad to make a public announcement that, due to the kind consideration of Ms. Charitina Fritzler and her forgiveness for action pursuant to the termination of her employment, and the considerable leadership and integrity of the town of Dayton… the matter has been resolved through mediation,” Reed said.
Reed said details of the agreement will remain confidential.
“An agreement has been signed, and it is required the details remain confidential by mutual agreement,” Reed said. “By reading of this announcement, this matter is fully set aside by all parties and respectfully held in confidence forthwith.”
Fritzler accepted the assistant clerk position in August 2018 and was employed by the town for about a year, according to previous reporting by The Sheridan Press.
Per the employee handbook, Dayton town employees are supposed to undergo a performance evaluation with the mayor after 90 days. The only performance review Fritzler obtained was about one year after she began her employment — the same day as her termination.
The review, dated Aug. 21 of 2019, shows Mayor Norm Anderson evaluated Fritzler’s performance as “below expectations” — failing to meet job requirements on a frequent basis — for about half of evaluation criteria.
The areas in need of improvement were never addressed by her supervisor prior to her termination, Fritzler previously told The Press, and she wasn’t warned termination was being considered.
Fritzler also argued Anderson’s critiques of her work weren’t wholly justified or raised in a way that gave her time to make a positive change.
On Sept. 16, 2019, Fritzler sent a 10-page letter to Anderson, the town council and then-town-attorney Brendon Kerns. Among other things, the letter said the method of handling her termination was different from other former employees who were offered the chance to resign when their termination was warranted.
“As a member of this community for over twenty years, it is easy for me to tell you these are not the values or principles I want our community’s administrators to demonstrate,” Fritzler said in the letter.
At the time of Fritzler’s dismissal, the mayor held complete power over hiring and firing decisions regarding town employees, although the council controlled the budget and could deny funding for any position.
Two years later, in September 2021, Anderson was relieved of many of his duties, including his ability to hire and fire individuals, through an emergency ordinance. During the Sept. 2, 2021, special meeting, Reed cited a variety of reasons for the move, including ongoing litigation involving Dayton town employees.
“This is something that’s been brewing for about two years just due to a lack of communication,” Reed said at the special meeting. “... We’re now looking at two cases with (the mayor) and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding some employees. I feel that it’s time we look at this emergency ordinance…For right now, I feel it is necessary to maintain the town’s integrity.”
While Anderson continues to preside over council meetings and execute contracts until his term ends later this year, his other duties — from budgeting to employee oversight to setting agendas for meetings — have been split between the town council, current Town Clerk Hanle Visser and a newly created two-person administrative oversight committee, filled by town councilors serving six-month rotations.
Reed said the town of Dayton’s staff and council plan to return to its previous mayor-led form of government after the 2022 election, in which Anderson said he does not plan to run.