DAYTON — After losing the volunteer their ambulance was licensed under, Dayton Fire and Rescue continues to operate the vehicle as an unlicensed rescue vehicle.
Fire Chief Rick Bilodeau said the department does not plan to relicense the vehicle at this time, and they were “pleased and comfortable” with the current arrangement.
“Although we did have personnel changes, we decided that operating a state-licensed ambulance limited the department’s ability to effectively respond to medical emergencies,” Bilodeau said. “... The ambulance unit now operates as Unit 106 with the same capabilities to provide emergency medical care as in the past except for transport. Now that the unit is no longer a licensed ambulance, all fire and rescue members are allowed to respond in Unit 106 and (there is) a substantial improvement in our response capabilities.”
If the unit is licensed as an ambulance, the state always requires an Emergency Medical Technician or higher qualified medical professional on board. Bilodeau said. Currently, the department does not have an EMT, although one is currently in training at Sheridan College and should finish his classroom work in May, Assistant Fire Chief Craig Reichert said. Even when the department has an EMT, it is nearly impossible to guarantee he will be able to respond to all calls, Bilodeau said.
Thus, it’s easier to operate without a license, he said.
One big change with the unlicensed vehicle is that patients cannot be transported in it without approval from Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Bilodeau said.
“Functioning as an unlicensed vehicle still brings tremendous benefit to the community,” Bilodeau said. “The downside is we have to receive approvals to transport individuals. So that means Rocky Mountain Ambulance either has to come on board with us or give us the approval to move somebody with the personnel we have.”
In the last year, Dayton Fire and Rescue only received one call in which it needed a transfer in Unit 106, Bilodeau said. In that situation, Reichert consulted with RMA and eventually asked a Dayton-area paramedic to join the group in Unit 106. Fire and Rescue drove the patient to Ranchester where RMA was waiting. The patient was transferred to one of RMA’s ambulances and driven to Sheridan.
On average, Dayton Fire and Rescue receives between 15 and 20 fire calls per year and between 50 and 70 calls for emergency medical services support, Bilodeau said. EMS calls usually involve keeping the patient safe and healthy through first aid and basic life support while waiting for Rocky Mountain Ambulance. The transport of patients in Unit 106 is not usually required except in critical life-or-death circumstances where time is of the essence.
The department currently has 19 volunteers, which is relatively normal, Reichert said. The number typically fluctuates between 13 and 25, and the department likes to have as many volunteers as possible.
The more volunteers, the better the chance of a response, Reichert said.
“A lot of our volunteers don’t work in Dayton or Ranchester, and even if they did, they wouldn’t be able to take off in the middle of the work day,” Reichert said. “We’re very proud of our high response rate, but the more volunteers we have, the better our chances of having someone respond in a timely manner.”
Dayton Fire and Rescue formed last year as a merger between the Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Search and Rescue as a way to improve service to the community and reduce confusion about which department should respond to a particular emergency. The two departments are still working on combining bylaws, although that project should be completed in the near future, Reichert said.
The department is also in the process of upgrading its Unit 100 to a multi-use fire and medical response unit for when additional support and resources are required, Bilodeau said. Unit 100 will be equipped with additional extrication tools, specialized rescue equipment, medical supplies and mass casualty incident capabilities.
Dayton Fire and Rescue continues to recruit volunteers. Those interested in volunteering may contact Bilodeau at 307-461-0841 or Reichert at 307-751-1156. Volunteers with EMT or Emergency Medical Responder certification are especially appreciated.