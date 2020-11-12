DAYTON — Two decades ago, the town of Dayton was struggling to recruit volunteer firefighters, according to Mayor Norm Anderson.
The town’s solution to that problem, according to Anderson, was to make the firefighters “volunteers” in name only. While the 23 volunteer firefighters aren’t reimbursed for their efforts in the traditional sense, they are compensated with various benefits: retirement, worker’s comp and nearly all utilities — including garbage, water and sewer — paid by the town to every volunteer firefighter.
The firefighters’ utilities have become particularly costly for the town, which pays roughly $18,500 a year to provide the service, Anderson said. And as the town, like all government entities, tries to do more with less, it will likely have to re-evaluate its arrangement with the fire department.
“At one point, the fire department was low on volunteers, and this was conceived as a way to entice volunteers to step up,” Anderson said in an interview with The Sheridan Press. “But it’s getting costly. And typically volunteers don’t get paid.”
Dayton Town Council discussed the future of firefighter utilities during a town council meeting Nov. 2. A motion by Councilor Laurie Walters-Clark to end town-funded utilities for the firefighters by Jan. 3, 2021 died for a lack of a second. The council opted to first discuss the issue with the firemen before resuming the discussion at their next regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 18.
Anderson said Dayton is the only town in the state to provide free utilities to volunteer firefighters, who only have to pay a raw water charge each month. The issue of town-funded utilities for firefighters has been a recurring discussion on the council, according to Walters-Clark, who said it has been discussed three times since she joined the council in 2015.
Walters-Clark said she saw both sides of the issue and noted the fire department provided a valuable service to the town.
“We are receiving a value,” Walters-Clark said during the town council meeting. “I can’t not say that. We do receive a value because they provide fire protection for the town of Dayton. They’re volunteers, and they don’t get a salary, and they provide fire protection so it’s not like we aren’t getting a value.”
Still, the change is necessary, Walters-Clark said. The financial issues are pressing, but there are troubling legal ramifications as well.
Wyoming State Statute 15-1-128 prohibits officers or employees of any city or town from accepting and receiving any free service, including public utilities.
“Technically, it’s not legal for us to just give the service away,” Anderson said during the town council meeting.
“We don’t have a choice then, do we?” Walters-Clark said during the meeting. “There’s no discussion…I guess if it’s an illegal act, I don’t know why we’d wait.”
While the firefighter utilities discussion was tabled, another utilities change was approved unanimously by the council.
Under the change approved by council members, customers who do not pay their monthly bill by the 20th of the second month following their nonpayment will have services shut off until the utility bill and a $50 reconnect fee are paid. For example, if a customer does not pay their October utility bill by Dec. 20, services will be shut off.
Anderson said the change was implemented to address the town’s “naughty list” of 15 to 20 people who regularly don’t pay their utilities bills each month.
“They will have to pay the reconnect fee, which is only $50, but hopefully that will have enough of a bite for them to change,” Anderson told The Press.
The town council also approved a resolution allowing residents to pay an additional $10 for their garbage collection each month if they wish to have a garbage toter that is more than 96 gallons.
“Some people think 96 gallons isn’t a big enough toter, so this provides them with an option if anybody wants one,” Anderson said.
There are more utilities discussions on the horizon in the coming weeks, Anderson said. One involves instituting a commercial utility rate. Currently, businesses in Dayton are paying the same rates as residential properties.
“A lot of businesses are paying the residential rate, and that’s just not fair,” Anderson said. “So that’s something we’re going to be looking at down the line.”
In other Dayton Town Council news:
Council unanimously approved an office remodel of the Dayton Town Hall, which will involve the installation of a divider between employees’ desks and the general public. The remodel, which has been budgeted at $5,000, will be funded through the town’s general fund and will give employees “some uninterrupted workspace,” according to Anderson.