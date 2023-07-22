DAYTON — The town of Dayton’s budget this year is more than double last year’s, primarily due to a large capital projects bill.

The FY2024 budget totals $5,581,025 and the capital projects portion accounts for $3,402,125. Town Treasurer Todd Watkins said most of the capital projects will go toward the wastewater treatment plant project, for which the town received a roughly $2.9 million grant.

