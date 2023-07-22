DAYTON — The town of Dayton’s budget this year is more than double last year’s, primarily due to a large capital projects bill.
The FY2024 budget totals $5,581,025 and the capital projects portion accounts for $3,402,125. Town Treasurer Todd Watkins said most of the capital projects will go toward the wastewater treatment plant project, for which the town received a roughly $2.9 million grant.
According to Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the project is set to install disinfection and aeration improvements at the treatment plant and streambank improvements along Tongue River. The improvements will allow the town to comply with more DEQ strict requirements related to discharge and protect the plant from erosion during high river flow periods. Watkins added the project is scheduled for completion within the fiscal year.
The first phase of the project began in 2022 and upon completion will total $5.67 million, which the town secured funding for through the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, DEQ and the State Loan and Investment Board.
Other upcoming projects include replacing a section of an outdated water line in Dayton, which will cost $300,000 and mostly be paid for with about $240,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds; the remaining portion will be paid for by the capital facilities tax.
Watkins said the town is also exploring improvements for Scott Bicentennial Park, which is located in the northeast corner of the town on Broadway Avenue. Funds have been set aside for the project and the town is looking to install new playground equipment, plant new trees and make improvements to the walking bridge in the park.
Dayton is no exception to rising costs, though.
“I think everybody is (noticing cost increases). Fuel, propane, it’s all going up. Even building lumber and all materials,” Watkins said.
This year was Watkins’ first budget as Dayton’s treasurer; the budget was approved unanimously by Dayton Town Council during its June 21 meeting.
The Art Badgett Pool in Dayton had a major leak in the system last year, which caused the pool to close for the summer.
“We weren’t going to open it this year until we could fix that,” Watkins said.
Watkins said a company is coming in August to assess the leak, how many there are and what the cost would be to fix. Watkins said the town has also considered redoing the entire pool, which was estimated to cost $3 million two years ago.
“We would have to get grant money for that, so we’re trying to look for sources going forward,” Watkins said.