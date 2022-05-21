DAYTON — The town of Dayton is preparing for a slightly larger budget in the coming fiscal year, with $950,000 in general fund expenses approved on first reading.
That amount is up $140,000 from the Fiscal 2022 general fund allocation, town clerk-treasurer Hanle Visser said. Visser said the increase was largely a reflection of inflation and of increasing costs related to supply chain issues.
The town has also added a full-time employee and a contract worker this fiscal year. Election-related expenses have also increased the general fund budget in comparison to the previous non-election year.
In revenues, the town budgeted for $526,250, Visser said. The gap between the $526,250 in revenues and $950,000 in general fund expenses will be covered through cash on hand, Visser said.
The town’s budgeted revenues include eight mills in general tax assessments, which is what the town typically assesses every year, Mayor Norm Anderson said.
During the first reading of the budget May 18, Councilor Clifford Reed said he was hopeful the town could assess less than eight mills this year, but due to this year’s expenses, that would not be possible.
“I was hoping someday we could reduce that, because I know what property taxes cost around here and it would be nice with everything going on right now to reduce that for the citizens of this town,” Reed said. “But given what we’re looking at (this year), I don’t think that’s possible.”
In addition to the general fund budget, the town has also budgeted an additional $648,600 as the town’s match for a $2.35 million Abandoned Mine Land grant from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The dollars are being used to fund the town’s wastewater treatment plant project, which is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2023, Visser said.
The wastewater treatment plant project is required to comply with new WDEQ standards for discharge along the Tongue River. These new standards require less E. coli bacteria being discharged into the river. To meet these more stringent standards, it is necessary to provide additional aeration in the plant’s lagoons and upgrade the current disinfection system, project manager Dave Engels said.
The wastewater treatment project is expected to cost a total of $5.67 million, Engels said, and the town is currently pursuing other funding sources including a $2.48 million loan from the State Loan and Investment Board.
Additional projects are included in the town’s $295,000 capital expenditure budget. These include meter and meter pit replacing; crack sealing and road repairs; and park improvements, Visser said.
The town has also budgeted for improvements to the Art Badgett Pool, which is leaking and needs new trimming and edging, and for work on the Tongue River Valley Pathway system connecting the towns of Dayton and Ranchester, Visser said.
The town’s budget ordinance was approved unanimously on first reading, with no changes. The ordinance will have a second reading June 6 and third and final reading June 15. All budget numbers are tentative and could change before final reading, Visser said.