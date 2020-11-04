DAYTON- The town of Dayton stuck with the tried and true this year with three experienced council members receiving seats on Dayton Town Council.
Lisa Hanson, who previously served on Dayton council from 2003 to 2013, earned another term on Tuesday night with 283 votes or 30% of the total votes. Clifford Reed earned a second term on the council with 236 votes or 25% of the total votes. Both Hanson and Reed will serve full, four-year terms.
Christopher Bernard, with previous experience on a town council, won an unexpired term on the council with 282 votes or 57% of the total votes. His competition, Deidre Wilson, received 210 votes or 42% of the total votes, and there were five write-ins.
Roberta Billingsley received 218 votes or 23% of the total votes while incumbent Laurie Walters-Clark received 189 votes or 20% of the total votes. There were three write-in votes.
Hanson, who works at the Padlock Ranch, said she was honored her friends and neighbors saw fit to elect her again.
“I am honored and humbled to do what I can to support a community I love,” Hanson said. “It is fantastic and humbling that the residents of Dayton decided to elect me again. I am very grateful for their support.”
Hanson said she had few priorities going into her next term on the council, but she will instead keep an open mind going forward.
“I’m just going to wait and see how this year wraps up with the council that’s currently seated and then move forward from there,” Hanson said.
Hanson said she plans to promote open dialogue and maintain respect for differing viewpoints while keeping in mind what is best for the community and the town at large.
Reed said he was honored to be elected to a second consecutive term on the Dayton council.
“I’m honored by the citizens of Dayton’s trust,” Reed said. “This job is a lot of work, but I appreciate the community’s willingness to put me back to work.”
Reed, who is a commercial beekeeper in the Dayton area, said that he would work to improve his town’s infrastructure while also being fiscally conservative.
“I don’t like to spend other people’s money,” Reed said. “We need to distinguish between wants and needs. For example, do we spend $3 million on a walking path between Dayton and Ranchester when we could use it to fix the water plant and the sewer lagoon and buy a dump truck? We may be spending other people’s money, but I want to spend it like it’s mine — It is important to be conservative and invest in something long-term that will benefit the citizens of this town.”
While this marks Bernard’s first time on the Dayton Town Council, he previously served a term on Ranchester Town Council starting in 2009. He said his reaction to his win was mixed — he was honored to be chosen by his community but also aware of the weight of the responsibility ahead of him.
“I’m excited to be a part of this body of government, but I also know there’s a lot of work ahead of me,” Bernard said. “I will work hard and do my best to serve the community and fix some of the things going on with the council — from pending lawsuits to employee issues.”
Bernard, a general contractor, is filling the two-year unexpired term of Ward Cotton, who left the council to pursue a bid for the Sheridan County Commission during the primaries. The seat is currently filled by Wayne Fahsholtz.
“I’ve been talking with Wayne quite a bit,” Bernard said. “He’s kept me in the loop with things, and it’s pretty clear I’ve got a tough road ahead of me, but I knew it would be, and I’m ready to get to work.”