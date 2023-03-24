DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Clifford Reed wants chickens.
Dayton is the only incorporated town in Sheridan County that does not currently allow chickens on all properties within town limits. Chickens are only allowed on properties greater than one acre.
Ranchester passed its chicken ordinance in 2013; up to six chickens are allowed per residence with a permit. The permit costs $25 per year.
Clearmont passed its chicken ordinance in 2014. There is a limit of 10 chickens per residence in town limits.
Sheridan does not currently limit the number of chickens per residence. Current ordinance in the city only restricts chickens and other birds at large, meaning the animals cannot roam.
Reed said he’s had many people interested in owning chickens contact him.
“We’ve actually had some little kids, I mean, 10-year-olds come and ask the council (for chickens),” Reed said. “And, it’s heartbreaking for me to watch the council vote no (in the past).”
Dayton’s proposed ordinance defines ‘domestic fowl’ as “chickens and domestic ducks that are bred for the primary purpose of meat and/or eggs.”
The planning commission tabled the ordinance March 14 so the commissioners had more time to look over changes made.
The ordinance would allow up to six chickens per residence on properties less than one acre with a permit. The ordinance would allow up to 20 chickens on properties more than one acre.
“We just decided that if we’re going to put a limit on the people with smaller lots of six (chickens), then it stands to reason that we would… if you have an acre or more, put a limit on that too,” Reed said. “Because then it kind of keeps people out of the commercial business.”
Reed said property owners with more than 20 chickens would likely be grandfathered in and allowed to keep all their chickens.
Reed said he hopes the town can pass the ordinance quickly enough that residents can purchase chicks this spring. Reed also said he thinks the ordinance will pass but it must first be recommended by the planning commission; the wording will also need to be finalized.
“As far as people on the council that are OK with chickens, it’s 100%,” Reed said. “I do know that. There’s going to be some wrangling about the wording a little bit yet, but we’re going to get there.”