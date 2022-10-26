DAYTON — Candidates vying to be the next mayor of Dayton emphasized the need to rebuild trust in the community after a couple of tumultuous years in the Tongue River Valley.
In September 2021, Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson was relieved of many responsibilities, essentially reducing him to a figurehead status.
At the time, Town Councilor and current mayoral candidate Clifford Reed said the decision was a culmination of nearly two years of communication difficulties between the mayor and the council. Those difficulties had recently been exacerbated by some employee issues involving Anderson.
At a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce candidate forum Tuesday night in Dayton, both Reed and fellow mayoral candidate Keith Reichert said rebuilding trust is a top priority.
“I think that would be my number one responsibility as your mayor, is to make sure we’re fair, we’re honest and we’re upfront,” Reichert said.
Reed echoed that sentiment, but added that the current and previous council members have worked hard to overcome the difficulties of the past couple years and have made significant progress.
Reed and Reichert also spoke to their vision for Dayton’s future. Reichert again noted the need for the town to be more transparent and to ensure all rules and ordinances are applied equally to those in the community. Reed, though, spoke to growth of the community and noted the town council’s current work on the wastewater treatment plant aimed at increasing capacity and longevity of the facility. He also said a focus should be honoring and respecting the town’s employees.
The final question asked of the two Dayton mayoral candidates also referenced the future of the community. The question was whether the duo support the one-cent sales tax appearing on the ballot this fall.
Both Reed and Reichert acknowledged the tough times many are facing due to inflation and increased costs of goods, but also pointed to the good the tax does in supporting projects in Dayton. Reed said the money provides matching funds for state and other grants, showing Dayton is willing to help itself. Reichert added that while difficult at times, the tax is necessary in a small community with limited funding.
Reed and Reichert will face off again in the general election, after getting a preview of how close the race could be in the primary election held in August. In that election, Reed earned 212 votes compared to Reichert’s 203. Both candidates moved onto the general election though because it is a nonpartisan race.
Reed is a lifelong resident of the Tongue River Valley whose family owns and operates Tongue River Honey. He’s also served on the Dayton Town Council for almost six years.
Reichert is retired, after having worked nearly 40 years with Sheridan County School District 1. He has also volunteered as a sports official and with Dayton Days.